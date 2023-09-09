Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,956 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 186,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

