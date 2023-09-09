Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 134,457 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 250.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

