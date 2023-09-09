Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,987 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

