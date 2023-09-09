Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,175 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 107.49%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

