Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,579 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.