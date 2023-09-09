Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 58,593 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,048 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

