Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

