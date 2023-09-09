Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

