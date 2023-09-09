Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,244,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream comprises about 2.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.53.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

