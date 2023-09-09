Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.