Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after buying an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

