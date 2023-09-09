Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 655.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 387,442 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 2.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 28.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 433,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

CQP stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

