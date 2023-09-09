Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises 0.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,980 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.