Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,402,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,254,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 407,136 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in KeyCorp by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 564,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 284,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 909,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.3 %

KEY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

