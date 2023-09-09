Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.