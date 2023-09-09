Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,809,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.