Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BXP opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.