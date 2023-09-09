Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,374 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

