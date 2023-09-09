Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLETE

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.