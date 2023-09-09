Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 3.0 %

BX stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.