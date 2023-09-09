Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.