Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.