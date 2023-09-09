Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

