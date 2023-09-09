Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

