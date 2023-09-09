Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in International Paper by 212.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $83,530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

