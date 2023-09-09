Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 128,079 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 707.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy comprises about 0.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.