Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,654 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after purchasing an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

