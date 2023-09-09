Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,125 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.5 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

