Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

