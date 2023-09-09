Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,024 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $116.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

