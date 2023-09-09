Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 531,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

NYSE:OMF opened at $39.78 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

