Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy comprises 3.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.80. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

