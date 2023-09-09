Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105,539 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,539 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magellan Midstream Partners

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.