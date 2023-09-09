Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,368,308 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,368,308 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 5.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $43,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 982.4% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

