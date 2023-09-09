Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AES by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AESC opened at $69.01 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

