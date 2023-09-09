Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,435 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners comprises 0.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $8,946,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 67.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 973,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 391,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEP. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

HEP stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

