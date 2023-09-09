Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 37,761 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $674,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,870,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

