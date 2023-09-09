Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.