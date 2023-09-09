Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

