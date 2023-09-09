International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.