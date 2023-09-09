Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,206 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.