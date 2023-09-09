Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 7,274 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

