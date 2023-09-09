Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

Shares of INTU opened at $550.56 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

