iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

