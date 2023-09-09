iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

