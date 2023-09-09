iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Trek Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,339 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

