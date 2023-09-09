iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Trek Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.61. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

