iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.