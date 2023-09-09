iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

