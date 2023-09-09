iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.45 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

